The UN Secretary-General called on Iran and the United States to resume negotiations for a long-term settlement of the conflict.

Meanwhile, Trump is threatening Oman with strikes due to difficulties with the Iran nuclear deal, The Wall Street Journal reports. The article clarifies that Washington is looking for those responsible for the agreement's collapse.

Some American officials believe the White House is making Muscat a scapegoat, while other sources accuse Oman of duplicity and undermining US efforts.

Washington fears that the Iran-Oman agreement will strengthen Tehran's control over the Strait of Hormuz, which will derail Trump's plans to fully restore shipping in the region, journalists add.

Photo: TASS