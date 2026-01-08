Trump Threatens Tehran with Forceful Action if It Opens Fire on Protesters

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei addressed the nation, accusing protesters of "collaborating with foreigners." He accused the protesters of trying to please US President Donald Trump.

In turn, the American president threatened Tehran with forceful action if it opened fire on protesters. He did not specify what measures he was referring to.

Meanwhile, radicals in Iran began using the American Starlink service after authorities shut down mobile internet. Clashes continue in the country amid government efforts to restore order. Six people, including a child, have been reported killed.