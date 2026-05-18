Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.RussiaUkraineMiddle East

Trump threatens to wipe Iran off the face of the earth if it doesn't accept his terms

Trump threatens to wipe Iran off the face of the earth if it doesn't accept his terms

The White House chief threatened to wipe Iran off the face of the earth if it doesn't accept his terms. He expects Tehran to retaliate. The American president's ultimatum comes amid a sharp escalation of rhetoric.

The day before, Trump held an emergency meeting with key members of his national security team, including Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

Разделы:

In the worldU.S.A.