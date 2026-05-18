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Trump threatens to wipe Iran off the face of the earth if it doesn't accept his terms
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Trump threatens to wipe Iran off the face of the earth if it doesn't accept his termsnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5484eeac-87a2-4048-879b-5b0b55bfeaa7/conversions/f488ea46-511c-4f2b-a263-e1fc4ee103f3-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5484eeac-87a2-4048-879b-5b0b55bfeaa7/conversions/f488ea46-511c-4f2b-a263-e1fc4ee103f3-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5484eeac-87a2-4048-879b-5b0b55bfeaa7/conversions/f488ea46-511c-4f2b-a263-e1fc4ee103f3-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5484eeac-87a2-4048-879b-5b0b55bfeaa7/conversions/f488ea46-511c-4f2b-a263-e1fc4ee103f3-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The White House chief threatened to wipe Iran off the face of the earth if it doesn't accept his terms. He expects Tehran to retaliate. The American president's ultimatum comes amid a sharp escalation of rhetoric.
The day before, Trump held an emergency meeting with key members of his national security team, including Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.