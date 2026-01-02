Trump to hold press conference on Venezuela operation at 7:00 PM Minsk time

US President Donald Trump will hold a press conference on the Venezuela operation at 7:00 PM Minsk time. He announced this on the social media platform TruthSocial, according to BelTA.

Following the strikes on Caracas, Trump wrote on the social media platform TruthSocial: "The United States of America successfully carried out a large-scale operation against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolás Maduro, who, along with his wife, was detained and removed from the country. This operation was conducted jointly with US law enforcement agencies. Details will be announced later. A press conference will be held today at 11:00 (local time – BelTA) at Mar-a-Lago."