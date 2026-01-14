Trump to Host Maria Machado at the White House

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cdb454aa-8c45-435b-ba32-146dcf79fb49/conversions/7b801e9f-7fbd-4af8-97c3-5c53a173315f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cdb454aa-8c45-435b-ba32-146dcf79fb49/conversions/7b801e9f-7fbd-4af8-97c3-5c53a173315f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cdb454aa-8c45-435b-ba32-146dcf79fb49/conversions/7b801e9f-7fbd-4af8-97c3-5c53a173315f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cdb454aa-8c45-435b-ba32-146dcf79fb49/conversions/7b801e9f-7fbd-4af8-97c3-5c53a173315f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

According to media reports, today Trump will receive Venezuelan opposition politician María Machado at the White House. The conversation will be held behind closed doors and in an informal setting, over a business lunch.

As a reminder, Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, which Trump had been hoping for. She was given the award for her allegedly tireless work advancing the democratic rights of the Venezuelan people.