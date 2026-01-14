3.71 BYN
Trump to Host Maria Machado at the White House
Text by:Editorial office news.by
According to media reports, today Trump will receive Venezuelan opposition politician María Machado at the White House. The conversation will be held behind closed doors and in an informal setting, over a business lunch.
As a reminder, Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, which Trump had been hoping for. She was given the award for her allegedly tireless work advancing the democratic rights of the Venezuelan people.
Incidentally, in the wake of Washington's operation in the Bolivarian Republic, she almost immediately took up the issue of power sharing in the country and claimed she was ready to seize power. However, the White House Master was skeptical of this initiative, claiming that the opposition leader lacks support in Venezuela.