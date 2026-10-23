Trump: Ukraine Conflict Nearing Its End

Speaking to supporters in the state of Iowa, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the conflict in Ukraine is nearing its end, TASS reports.

"I have resolved eight escalating conflicts that were on the verge of turning into wars," the American leader said. "Some of them had only just begun, and I believe we are close to bringing two more to an end. I think the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is reaching that stage."

Donald Trump also claimed that the military standoff between the U.S. and Iran would soon come to an end. He remarked that the specific manner in which this happens is of little consequence to him, but that it will occur very soon—after which, he added, the prices of gasoline and oil will drop sharply.