Ukraine has agreed not to inflict strikes on Russian energy objects, President of the United States Donald Trump stated. By his assertion, from Moscow an analogous consent is received. This TASS reports.

“Ukraine has agreed not to inflict strikes on objects of Russian energy. Russia has agreed to act exactly so! A growth of world prices of diesel fuel is mainly caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine, and not by Iran,” the American leader wrote on Truth Social. He did not bring any details.