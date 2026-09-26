Trump Urged Zelensky to Go to Moscow for Talks With Putin, Bloomberg Reports

U.S. President Donald Trump, during talks on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, urged Volodymyr Zelensky to travel to Moscow for negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. BELTA reported the account with reference to Bloomberg.

According to sources, Zelensky declined the American president’s request and was “upset that Trump had raised the issue.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had earlier said that Zelensky could come to Moscow if he wanted contacts on a peaceful settlement. Russia, Peskov said, was prepared to provide Zelensky with security guarantees in the event of such a visit.