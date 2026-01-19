Trump Urges EU to Focus on Conflict in Ukraine, not Greenland Issue

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/822174d5-730e-45a9-bc43-7753a87d58b2/conversions/8d082a1f-306b-4afc-a6b5-7e77d9d9ba2d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/822174d5-730e-45a9-bc43-7753a87d58b2/conversions/8d082a1f-306b-4afc-a6b5-7e77d9d9ba2d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/822174d5-730e-45a9-bc43-7753a87d58b2/conversions/8d082a1f-306b-4afc-a6b5-7e77d9d9ba2d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/822174d5-730e-45a9-bc43-7753a87d58b2/conversions/8d082a1f-306b-4afc-a6b5-7e77d9d9ba2d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Trump called on Europe to focus on the conflict in Ukraine, not the Greenland issue. He assured that he was 100% committed to imposing tariffs on European countries if a deal to bring the island under American control was not reached.

Meanwhile, Denmark is actively strengthening its military presence on the island. Additional forces have already arrived in Greenland for NATO winter exercises. The US, for its part, has sent military aircraft to Greenland in accordance with understandings with Danish authorities.

Denmark and Greenland have proposed establishing a NATO mission in the Arctic

At the same time, Europe is making significant diplomatic efforts to force Trump to abandon his territorial claims. The Danish Defense Minister and the Greenlandic Foreign Minister discussed the situation with the NATO Secretary General, proposing to set up a special alliance mission in the Arctic.