Trump Urges EU to Focus on Conflict in Ukraine, not Greenland Issue
Trump called on Europe to focus on the conflict in Ukraine, not the Greenland issue. He assured that he was 100% committed to imposing tariffs on European countries if a deal to bring the island under American control was not reached.
Meanwhile, Denmark is actively strengthening its military presence on the island. Additional forces have already arrived in Greenland for NATO winter exercises. The US, for its part, has sent military aircraft to Greenland in accordance with understandings with Danish authorities.
Denmark and Greenland have proposed establishing a NATO mission in the Arctic
At the same time, Europe is making significant diplomatic efforts to force Trump to abandon his territorial claims. The Danish Defense Minister and the Greenlandic Foreign Minister discussed the situation with the NATO Secretary General, proposing to set up a special alliance mission in the Arctic.
Furthermore, according to The i Paper, the British Prime Minister and NATO allies are discussing a possible security agreement in the region through the deployment of more troops. This should convince Trump that Europe can defend Greenland without Washington's help. The newspaper notes that the American leader's threats regarding Greenland have already led to divisions within NATO, with some allies ceasing to share intelligence with the US.