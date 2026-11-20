Trump Urges Europe to Negotiate Directly with Moscow

Western media outlets have been closely following the interactions between Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Donald Trump in China

Western media outlets have been closely following the interactions between Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Donald Trump in China. The Wall Street Journal described their meeting as a sign that the unipolar world is coming to an end.

It appears that Washington is now moving from words to action. According to Politico, citing Finnish President Stubb, Trump advised Europeans during a phone call to establish direct contact with the Russian leader; he also sharply criticized the "Old World" for its endless pumping of funds into Kyiv.

Jared Kushner, a special envoy for the U.S. President, also indicated that the White House intends to scale back military supplies.

Jared Kushner, U.S. Presidential Envoy:

"Arms production accounts for a very small percentage of industry relative to the size of the American economy. Nothing would please President Trump more than to see it reduced for the sake of global peace. I think that when you are involved in resolving these wars, you come to realize even more acutely just how terrible war is. War is a situation where everyone loses, whereas peace benefits everyone. If a way can be found to direct resources toward other goals rather than the purchase of weapons, that would be wonderful."

Jared Kushner, U.S. Presidential Envoy

However, Berlin continues to stubbornly ignore this signal from Washington. Following a gathering of a "coalition of the willing," Zelenskyy rejected the idea of a direct dialogue between Europeans and Moscow, and once again demanded the deployment of a military contingent to Ukraine. The German Chancellor even staged a performance, handing out pieces of the Berlin Wall, and dismissed the summit in China as nothing more than a "photo op."

Merz also pledged to continue pouring money into the conflict, though he added the caveat that sanctions could begin to be lifted if there is progress in negotiations with Russia.

In reality, however, the Europeans and NATO have simply approved new, multi-billion-euro injections of funds: Kyiv is set to receive a €90 billion loan from the EU through the end of 2027, along with €70 billion in annual military aid from the alliance for both 2026 and 2027.