Trump: US must take control of Greenland to prevent it from being seized by Russia or China

US President Donald Trump is, for some reason, convinced that Greenland will be seized by Russia or China if the United States doesn't take control of the island. The White House chief told reporters this on board his plane.

Donald Trump, US President:

"Greenland should make the deal. Basically, their defense is two dog sleds. You know that? And in the meantime, you have Russian destroyers and submarines, and China destroyers and submarines all over the place."