Trump: US no longer spending money on supporting Ukraine

The US is no longer spending money on supporting Ukraine, only time on a settlement. This was stated by the American President.

According to Trump, the US is currently pursuing one main goal: stopping the loss of life in the conflict.

Donald Trump, US President:

"You know, Joe Biden gave them $350 billion, and I gave them nothing. I gave them Javelins in the beginning, and they repelled a huge number of attacks, but... And Obama gave them bed sheets. Remember, Obama gave bed sheets, and I gave them Javelins. We're doing pretty well, but there's a problem – a lot of people are dying, and I want that to stop. But we're not spending money. We're just wasting time."