Trump: US no longer spending money on supporting Ukraine
The US is no longer spending money on supporting Ukraine, only time on a settlement. This was stated by the American President.
According to Trump, the US is currently pursuing one main goal: stopping the loss of life in the conflict.
Donald Trump, US President:
"You know, Joe Biden gave them $350 billion, and I gave them nothing. I gave them Javelins in the beginning, and they repelled a huge number of attacks, but... And Obama gave them bed sheets. Remember, Obama gave bed sheets, and I gave them Javelins. We're doing pretty well, but there's a problem – a lot of people are dying, and I want that to stop. But we're not spending money. We're just wasting time."
Ukraine currently receives American weapons through NATO: the US sells them to the alliance, after which they end up in Kyiv. According to statistics from the Kiel Institute, Ukraine received almost no financial assistance from the US government in the first half of 2025. From January to March, Washington allocated only €480 million, while Europe contributed over €18.5 million. And from April to August, European countries allocated over €30 billion.