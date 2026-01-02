Trump: US ready to help "peaceful protesters" in Iran

The US is closely monitoring the unrest in Iran. Trump posted on social media, calling the protesters peaceful and stating that the US is ready to assist them if they are killed.

Earlier, two people were killed in clashes with police in southwestern Iran, and several law enforcement officers were injured. Radicals threw stones at government buildings and banks, some carrying weapons.

The unrest began due to the depreciation of the real. Protesters marched through central Tehran, and a group of unidentified individuals also attacked the administration building in the southern city of Fez. In Hamadan, a Quran was burned along with other religious books, and a mosque was attacked. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian instructed the Minister of Interior to establish a dialogue with protesters and also announced reforms to the country's banking and financial systems.