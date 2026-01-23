3.74 BYN
Trump: US will impose 100% tariffs on Canada if deal with China
Text by:Editorial office news.by
US President Donald Trump stated that if Ottawa reaches a deal with Beijing, 100% tariffs will be immediately applied to all Canadian goods imported into the United States. This was reported by The Guardian.
"If Canada reaches a deal with China, 100% tariffs will be immediately imposed on all Canadian goods imported into the United States," Trump wrote on the social media platform Truth Social.
According to Reuters, in mid-January, Canada and China agreed to conclude a preliminary trade agreement. Ottawa pledged to reduce tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and open up limited imports in exchange for Beijing agreeing to reduce tariffs on a range of Canadian agricultural products.