Trump: US will impose 100% tariffs on Canada if deal with China

US President Donald Trump stated that if Ottawa reaches a deal with Beijing, 100% tariffs will be immediately applied to all Canadian goods imported into the United States. This was reported by The Guardian.

"If Canada reaches a deal with China, 100% tariffs will be immediately imposed on all Canadian goods imported into the United States," Trump wrote on the social media platform Truth Social.

According to Reuters, in mid-January, Canada and China agreed to conclude a preliminary trade agreement. Ottawa pledged to reduce tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and open up limited imports in exchange for Beijing agreeing to reduce tariffs on a range of Canadian agricultural products.

