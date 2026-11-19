US President Donald Trump stated at the APEC Economic Leaders' Plenary Meeting in Shenzhen that the United States opposes any form of globalist regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) and will not allow it, TASS reports.

"We don't want to do anything to destroy the tremendous potential of this technology," the US President said.

"It’s super intelligence, but we have to watch it. We have to be careful. We have to cherish it," Trump added. - Almost completely good but with some bad elements that must be managed carefully."

"So we oppose any form of globalist regulation or anything to control or stifle SI, and we won’t allow that to happen, frankly," he emphasized.