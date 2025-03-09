Trump's advisers developing plan to ease sanctions against Russia

"According to people familiar with the discussions, Trump's advisers are already working on a plan to mitigate sanctions imposed on Russia due to the conflict, including price caps on its oil," the agency reports.

Earlier, Reuters, referencing sources as well, reported that the U.S. is devising a plan for potential easing of anti-Russian sanctions. According to this information, the White House has instructed the State Department and the U.S. Treasury to provide a list of sanctions that could be eased, with the aim of discussing this with representatives of the Russian side as part of negotiations to normalize diplomatic and economic relations.