Trump's Executive Order Changes Rules for Venezuelan Oil Assets

Another Trump initiative: he declared a state of emergency to protect Venezuelan oil revenues. The US President signed an executive order prohibiting courts and creditors from seizing Venezuelan oil revenues held in US Treasury Department accounts.

The main goal is to ensure the safety of these funds to achieve US foreign policy goals. The document emphasizes that these funds are "sovereign property of the Government of Venezuela, held in custody in the United States."

