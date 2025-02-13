3.51 RUB
Trump's team begins to dictate terms to the Old World
NATO is completely subordinate to the United States. After a meeting with the American Vice President on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said: NATO members should spend more than 3% of GDP on defense. It is clear that the word "defense" in Rutte's mouth is purely nomenclature.
President Trump previously stated that he intends to seek to increase the military spending of NATO member countries to 5% of their GDP.
Such demands have already caused a negative reaction in the EU.
In addition, US Vice President J.D. Vance may announce a mass withdrawal of American troops from Europe on February 14.
In other words, Europeans will have to rely only on their own strength.
By the way, the Lithuanian Prime Minister called the EU's exclusion from Washington-Moscow negotiations on Ukraine "a good kick in the ass."