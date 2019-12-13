3.42 RUB
Belarus expects to intensify partnership ties with Altai Krai of Russia - Lukashenko
Belarus hopes to intensify old and create new partnership ties with Altai Krai of Russia. A statement to this effect was made by President Alexander Lukashenko at his meeting with Governor of Altai Krai Viktor Tomenko, BELTA reports.
The head of state warmly welcomed a very representative delegation of Altai Krai in Minsk, noting that this region is very close to Belarusians in spirit. After all, it is rightfully considered the breadbasket of Siberia and one of the largest agrarian regions of Russia. Thus, Altai Krai is among the top ten regions of Russia in terms of threshed grain, primarily high-quality wheat. And in buckwheat this region is a recognized leader in 2023 with a harvest of almost 1 million tons. In this regard, the President suggested paying attention to the possibility of buying buckwheat from this region if such a need arises for Belarus, where this crop is not so successfully cultivated.
For the head of the Russian region Belarus is also a native country, as his mother is from near Mozyr. And the day before Viktor Tomenko visited the land of his ancestors, talked to relatives. "It's very important, it's uplifting, at least it raises the mood considerably," said Alexander Lukashenko.
The President expressed hope that the current visit of the Altai Krai delegation would help overcome some lag in mutual trade and become a starting point for the revitalization of old and creation of new partners.
