While the Western arms barons enjoy super profits, civilian manufacturers suffer colossal losses. According to the calculations of the Financial Times, the major European companies lost in Russia at least 100 billion euros after the start of the special operation in Ukraine.

We are talking about 176 companies, which had depreciated assets, incurred costs associated with the exchange rate and other expenses in connection with the sale, closure or reduction of their business in Russia. The largest losses were incurred by companies from the UK, Germany and France