Turkey Will Continue to Support an End to Oppression and Genocide in Gaza

Turkey will continue its efforts to bring about a swift end to the oppression and genocide in the Gaza Strip. This statement was made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as reported the Anadolu Agency.

President Erdoğan also expressed Turkey’s readiness to continue providing necessary support to the Palestinian people.

Commenting on the recent events in Gaza, the Turkish leader stated that Israel "continues its policy of genocide even during Ramadan."