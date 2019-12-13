Turkmenistan celebrates Neutrality Day

Turkmenistan celebrates the Neutrality Day on December 12. Back in 1995, the republic pledged not to participate in the armed conflicts and not to interfere in the internal affairs of other states. The President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow was congratulated on Turkmenistan's national holiday by the head of the Belarusian state. Alexander Lukashenko expressed his confidence that the historically established friendly relations between Minsk and Ashkhabad would serve as a reliable foundation for the development of a constructive political dialogue and intensification of economic and humanitarian contacts.