Turn the Boats Around: Masked Demonstrators Block the Port and Chant for Returns

Hundreds of demonstrators opposed to illegal migration have halted traffic at the Port of Dover in Britain. Wearing balaclavas, they sealed the main approaches in and out of the port zone and called for boats carrying illegal migrants to be turned around. The crowd chanted “Stop the boats!” and “Send them back.” Rallies under the same slogans had already been held in the town.

Authorities said the protest produced a six-kilometer traffic jam and wrecked the plans of many passengers hoping to cross the English Channel by ferry. The carrier had to find them places on other sailings.