On January 3rd, a date laden with symbolism for Donald Trump, history took a dramatic turn. Six years earlier, on this very day in 2020, during his first term as President of the United States, he ordered a strike that assassinated Iranian General Qasem Soleimani at Baghdad International Airport. Now, on January 3, 2026, the world witnesses an unprecedented event: Trump launched a military assault on Venezuela, culminating in the capture of the nation's president and his wife.

It is often said that life can change in an instant, and Venezuela's recent ordeal stands as a stark testament. Massive strikes, the abduction of the head of state, shattered infrastructure, chaos in the streets, casualties—within a single day, the history of the Bolivarian Republic was irrevocably divided into before and after.

The first explosions shattered the pre-dawn silence over Caracas as the city still lay asleep. The attack lasted less than thirty minutes but was precise enough to hit key strategic targets. Military bases, naval installations, the largest seaport, and communication centers came under fire. Critical infrastructure sustained severe damage, plunging parts of the capital into darkness and disrupting essential services.

Later, U.S. Senator Mike Lee explained that this display of force was necessary to "cover the hostage rescue operation" carried out under a judicial warrant. The primary objective was achieved: Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were clandestinely seized and swiftly transported out of the country. President Trump had authorized the operation days earlier, with CIA agents meticulously tracking Maduro's movements. In effect, what appeared to be an arrest was, in reality, a kidnapping. Legal justifications followed immediately, with the U.S. Attorney General presenting a detailed indictment.

Pamela Bondi, U.S. Attorney General, stated, "Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been charged in the Southern District of New York. Maduro faces conspiracy to commit narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine, possession of automatic weapons and destructive devices, as well as conspiracy to possess such weapons and devices against the United States. They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil."

Inside Venezuela, events rapidly spiraled into a severe crisis. The government declared a state of emergency, mobilized armed forces to defend sovereignty, and prepared for a fierce confrontation. The attack aimed to seize strategic resources and attempt to forcibly break the nation’s political independence, as explained by the Venezuelan Foreign Minister. Calls for courage and unity echoed from the Ministry of Defense, emphasizing that the country's history of liberation had instilled resilience and that the homeland's dignity was non-negotiable.

Vladimir Padrino López declared, "In light of this heinous and cowardly assault—an act threatening regional peace and stability—we express our strongest condemnation before the international community and all multilateral organizations. The U.S. government must be held accountable for blatant violations of the UN Charter and international law. Venezuela, a free, independent, and sovereign nation, rejects with all its might the presence of these foreign troops, who have left behind only death, pain, and destruction. This invasion is the greatest evil our country has ever endured, driven by insatiable greed for our strategic resources. At this decisive hour, I call for the courage inherited from our liberators—those who taught us that dignity is non-negotiable and that the homeland is our highest value."

On the streets of Caracas, chaos and panic reigned. Fear became the de facto ruler in those initial hours. Damaged power grids cast the southern districts into darkness, while mobile networks struggled to function. In the city center, armored vehicles rolled through the streets, sirens wailed, and the sounds of ambulances echoed. Long lines formed at fuel stations and stores as citizens scrambled to stockpile supplies amid the uncertainty.

This escalation marked the culmination of months of mounting pressure from Washington against Maduro's government. The deployment of thousands of troops and an aircraft carrier strike group to the Caribbean, attacks on suspected drug trafficking vessels, and constant threats—all part of a calculated strategy. Today, January 3rd, this "cold" confrontation has erupted into a "hot" phase, opening a new, unpredictable, and perilous chapter in regional history. It is known that the military operation resulted from a decision made the day before during a National Security Council meeting chaired by the U.S. president. Notably, the strike was originally scheduled for Christmas—an indication of meticulous planning and long-term preparation, though the actual timing was postponed for undisclosed reasons.

Maxim Chirkov, associate professor of economic policy and measurement at the State Management University (Russia), commented: "The strikes against Venezuela were, in fact, expected. The United States carried them out to achieve their political objectives—namely, to pressure Maduro's regime. Such actions are quite sharp and aggressive. Overall, I believe that today’s developments might prevent large-scale ground operations, as the situation remains highly volatile."