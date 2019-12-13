3.43 RUB
Turkey refuses to accept the condolences of U.S. Embassy over terrorist attack in Istanbul
Turkish Interior Ministry chief Suleyman Soylu said Turkish authorities do not accept the condolences of the U.S. Embassy in connection with yesterday's terrorist attack in Istanbul, TASS reported.
"We received the message addressed to us, but we do not accept and reject the condolences of the U.S. Embassy," he said, adding that Ankara is not hostile against anyone.
Earlier, Suleyman Soylu criticized the condolences of the U.S. diplomatic mission, saying "it can be assessed as if the killer was one of the first to arrive at the site of the terrorist attack." At the same time, he accused the United States of supporting the Kurdistan Workers' Party, banned in Turkey, which is behind the incident.
As a result of the explosion that took place the day before, according to the latest data, six people were killed and 81 were injured.
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
