3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Turkey accuses U.S. of trying to interfere in presidential election
Turkey accused the U.S. of trying to interfere in the presidential election. In particular, Ankara records interference in the election campaign by the Western press. The purpose of these manipulations is the implementation of the US plan. This was announced by the head of the Turkish MIA.
According to the Minister, after 1960 the West infiltrated into the Turkish political system, and the acting President of Turkey managed to get rid of it. In the West they claim - Ankara's geopolitical preferences do not correspond to its interests, but the essence is that it has not accepted the American mandate, pointed out Suleyman Soylu.
President
All
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Lukashenko expresses his opinion on real situation in fighting climate change
Politics
All
Society
All
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
300m Russian rubles attracted for number of joint projects on import substitution
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All