Turkey accused the U.S. of trying to interfere in the presidential election. In particular, Ankara records interference in the election campaign by the Western press. The purpose of these manipulations is the implementation of the US plan. This was announced by the head of the Turkish MIA.

According to the Minister, after 1960 the West infiltrated into the Turkish political system, and the acting President of Turkey managed to get rid of it. In the West they claim - Ankara's geopolitical preferences do not correspond to its interests, but the essence is that it has not accepted the American mandate, pointed out Suleyman Soylu.