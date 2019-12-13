Turkey approves Sweden's application for NATO membership

Another step towards NATO enlargement. The Committee on foreign Affairs of the Turkish Parliament supported the application of Sweden to join the alliance. The protocol on accession should now adopt the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, and then the document will come to Erdogan's signature.

Earlier, the Turkish President said that the approval of Stockholm's application could be facilitated by the U.S. permission to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, as well as the lifting of Canada's arms embargo on Ankara. It is known that the White House supported Erdogan's request, but there is still disagreement on the issue in Congress. Nevertheless, the document was adopted