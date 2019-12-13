EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Turkey will not be admitted to the EU in 2024

The European Union promises take long time to be fulfilled. Turkey will not become a member of the EU in 2024. Moreover, the EU is not yet ready to provide Ankara even visa-free regime. This was stated by the official representative of the EU foreign policy service. He emphasized: "The process of joining the EU takes years, not hours

