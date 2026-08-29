Poland continues to spend taxpayers' money on the country's total militarization. Donald Tusk admitted that Warsaw is currently investing more in defense than ever before.

According to him, the country's military budget for 2026 is $7 billion higher than defense spending in previous years.

Incidentally, despite addressing socioeconomic problems, the government is breaking records for military spending, which has already exceeded its historical maximum of 4.8% of GDP. Plans call for reaching 5%—roughly double the average for other NATO countries.

Justifying his record spending to the Polish people, the prime minister once again emphasized the importance of protecting the state borders from some imaginary threats.

Photo: TASS