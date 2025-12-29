3.72 BYN
Tusk After Ukraine Talks: Peace in Ukraine Is Closer Than Ever
This is not about months or years, but about the coming weeks. Tusk stated that peace in Ukraine is closer than ever, and following negotiations in Florida, the United States expressed readiness to participate in ensuring Ukraine’s security guarantees after peace is concluded, including the presence of American troops.
At the same time, he acknowledged that Ukraine "will have to make territorial compromises" to achieve a swift end to the conflict.
Former Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said:
“Finally, peace is appearing on the horizon. There is no doubt that recent events have instilled hope that this war could end, and quite soon. But for now, it remains just hope—no certainty at a hundred percent. The key development in recent days has been the American declaration. And this is undoubtedly something new. For some, it even came as a surprise. The United States announced its readiness to participate in security guarantees for Ukraine after peace is achieved, including the presence of American troops—perhaps at the border or along the contact line between Ukraine and Russia.”
Ukraine has long sought security guarantees from Europe and the United States as part of conflict resolution. Previously, Donald Trump ruled out sending American troops into combat zones; moreover, both Kyiv and Moscow opposed the presence of foreign troops in neighboring countries.