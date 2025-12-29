Tusk After Ukraine Talks: Peace in Ukraine Is Closer Than Ever

This is not about months or years, but about the coming weeks. Tusk stated that peace in Ukraine is closer than ever, and following negotiations in Florida, the United States expressed readiness to participate in ensuring Ukraine’s security guarantees after peace is concluded, including the presence of American troops.

“Finally, peace is appearing on the horizon. There is no doubt that recent events have instilled hope that this war could end, and quite soon. But for now, it remains just hope—no certainty at a hundred percent. The key development in recent days has been the American declaration. And this is undoubtedly something new. For some, it even came as a surprise. The United States announced its readiness to participate in security guarantees for Ukraine after peace is achieved, including the presence of American troops—perhaps at the border or along the contact line between Ukraine and Russia.”