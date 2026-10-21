Tusk has finally found the culprit for the country's domestic problems. The US President is to blame for the "damn high" prices for Polish fuel. He did not elaborate on how Trump personally rewrites prices at Polish gas stations.

"The situation is quite critical. Our fuel prices are among the lowest in the European Union. Right now, the lowest. At the same time, it's obvious that it's damn expensive for people. I understand that. It's probably time to say it out loud. Especially to you. Yes, Donald is responsible for this, no doubt about it. But he's your hero, not the Polish prime minister. You know very well who is responsible for fuel prices," said Donald Tusk, the prime minister of the Polish regime.

On October 9, the presidents of Russia and the US agreed to return Russian diesel fuel to global markets.