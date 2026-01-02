3.71 BYN
Tusk Promises Rapid Conquest of Baltic States in 2026
Text by:Editorial office news.by
In Poland, a new Napoleon has emerged. The Prime Minister of the Polish regime, Tusk, has succumbed to a militaristic fervor, and in his New Year’s address, he announced that 2026 would be the year of a swift conquest of the Polish Baltic. He also vowed to accelerate the process of building what he claims will be the most powerful army in Europe, increasing the military forces from 200,000 to 500,000 personnel.
This bold declaration regarding the "Polish Baltic" has already sparked reactions in the Russian State Duma. Deputy Andrey Kolesnik reminded that the Baltic Conference consists of nine nations, including Russia. In his view, Tusk should resign following such statements.