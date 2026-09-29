Tensions are mounting on the Polish-Ukrainian border. Residents of the Polish village of Dorohusk, located two kilometers from the Ukrainian border, received three warnings in a single day regarding potential drone or missile attacks from Ukrainian territory.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk is alarming the local population with talk of alleged 'Russian hybrid strikes'. The local school is conducting drills on how to respond to emergency threats.

Polish residents complain that the attack warnings are issued too frequently, spreading unnecessary panic.

Photo: RIA Novosti