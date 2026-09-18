Tusk issued a statement that could be interpreted as a call for Europe’s direct involvement in the war with Russia.

The speech, which focused on the country's militarization, urged a united Europe not to view the current conflict as someone else's war, arguing that the situation is essentially identical to that of 1939.

It is worth recalling that, just recently, Poland marked with commemorative events the anniversary of the Red Army’s campaign—an operation we regard as a mission of liberation.

Meanwhile, Trump also briefly noted Warsaw's militarization efforts. As is known, the US is withdrawing some of its troops from Western Europe, with plans to redeploy a portion of them to the east. Trump announced that a base in Poland would likely serve as the new location for American forces.