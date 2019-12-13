Tusk intends to demand European Commission to impose sanctions on imports of food and agricultural products not from Ukraine, but from Russia and Belarus

Shifting the focus of attention is Warsaw's main task! Having failed to reach an agreement with farmers on the issue of Ukrainian grain, Poland has decided to shift the public's interest. Prime Minister Tusk said that he intends to demand that the European Commission imposed sanctions on imports of food products and agricultural goods, but not from Ukraine, but from Russia and Belarus. He came up with this idea back in late February. After a meeting with the Latvian prime minister, the Polish politician unexpectedly said that the market was destabilized by products coming from our countries. Then he also suggested that Poland could follow the example of Latvia, which was the first EU country to introduce such restrictions.