TVN24: Nawrocki presented Zelensky with a two-volume book on the Volyn Massacre

Polish President Karol Nawrocki presented Volodymyr Zelensky with a two-volume book, "Documents of the Volyn Massacre," at a meeting in Warsaw. This was reported by TVN24.

According to the TVN24 channel, this is how journalists present before the one-on-one meeting between Nawrocki and Zelenskyy identified the book lying on the table in front of the Polish leader.

The two-volume "Documents of the Volyn Massacre" was published in 2023 by the Polish Institute of National Remembrance (Nawrocki was its director at the time). The publication, according to the INP, is a collection of testimonies about crimes committed by Banderites against the Polish population of Volyn. It is emphasized that each account is accompanied by either a witness's signature or a note indicating the source of the information.

On December 19, Nawrocki and Zelensky held their first official meeting in Warsaw. At a joint press conference, the Polish leader accused the Ukrainians of being ungrateful to the Poles for their assistance. He also announced that the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn massacre was discussed at the meeting.