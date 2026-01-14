Tymoshenko is under investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau: searches were conducted yesterday at her home, and large sums of foreign currency were seized. Wiretapped data has been published: it reveals that Tymoshenko paid deputies $10,000 per vote to support Verkhovna Rada resolutions she favored. The "Woman with the Scythe," as she's known in Ukraine, considers this "political persecution." Corruption is certainly evident, but so is persecution. The fact is, Tymoshenko previously sought to limit the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) in favor of Zelenskyy. Investigators are taking revenge on her for this, specifically exposing the corruption that is rampant in the country. Despite her feud with Zelensky, Tymoshenko has acted as his opportunistic ally: the Americans, using the NABU, are purging the Ukrainian political elite of insufficiently loyal figures, while Zelensky and Tymoshenko are aligned with Brussels. Now, the NABU is demanding BAIL of approximately one million euros for Tymoshenko or her detention.