Thousands of Palestinians march from north to south of Gaza Strip along humanitarian corridor - IDF advances toward Gaza center

Thousands of Palestinians are moving from the north to the south of the Gaza Strip through an open humanitarian corridor. Meanwhile, the IDF continues to advance towards the center of Gaza City. Fierce fighting is taking place near Shifa Hospital, where the Israeli military says Hamas headquarters is located. The escalation of the Middle East conflict began exactly one month ago. During this time, 1,400 people have died in Israel, in the Gaza Strip more than 10,000 people have already become victims of the escalation, including more than 4,000 children.