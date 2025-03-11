The Kremlin is currently waiting for detailed information regarding the results of negotiations between US and Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia. As reported the press secretary of the Russian leader, Moscow has yet to receive any official documents related to the talks.

According to statements made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Kiev has agreed to the Americans' terms and accepted a 30-day "quiet period" (despite previously rejecting such a possibility). In Washington, there is hope that Russia will consider the option for a ceasefire, and they are announcing upcoming contacts between Putin and Trump.

Many global leaders, politicians, and media have reacted by saying that the ball is now in Russia's court. This sentiment was underscored by Secretary Rubio's remarks after the closed-door negotiations in Jeddah, which lasted over eight hours. "We made a proposal that the Ukrainians accepted, namely to conclude a ceasefire and begin immediate negotiations to end this conflict. We will convey our proposal to the Russian side, and we hope they will say 'yes' to peace. Now the ball is in their court," Rubio stated.

Notably, in calling for peace in Moscow, Rubio announced Washington's decision to resume both military aid to Kiev and intelligence sharing. This is important because Moscow has repeatedly stated that the influx of Western weapons into Ukraine does not facilitate negotiations and will only have negative effects. Many experts, including Western ones, have pointed out this aspect. They also hint at another significant factor: Ukraine began its major drone attack on Russia just before the negotiations commenced, employing about 300 drones, some of which were directed toward Moscow. There have been casualties. Amid these developments, the principal question remains: how will Putin and the Russian government respond to the proposal for a ceasefire?

Remarkable transformations are occurring in the Ukrainian media space. For nearly three years, the narrative has been that a ceasefire is unacceptable. Now, under American pressure, when Kiev has agreed to a complete cessation of hostilities along the front lines, all government representatives and media outlets are filled with triumphant rhetoric. The negotiations in Jeddah are being portrayed as a monumental victory for Ukrainian diplomacy. "Ukraine supported and accepted the American proposal for a temporary ceasefire, which is very important—a temporary ceasefire for 30 days," shared Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sybiga.

In reality, however, the Ukrainian leadership is not currently inclined toward a genuine resolution of the conflict. Instead, by agreeing to halt hostilities, Kiev has achieved a specific goal: to regain military support and intelligence information. It is possible that Ukraine expects Moscow to immediately reject the proposal coming from Jeddah. However, even if Russia consents—on its own terms—Ukraine has numerous methods to prolong the process, leveraging its extensive experience with the Minsk Agreements.

"It seems to me that it will be particularly difficult to monitor compliance with the ceasefire. I don't think the Russians will violate it. I believe we need to worry about the Ukrainians and certain elements within Ukraine, especially post-Zelensky, which will certainly happen. They might do the same as they did in the 2000s: provoke the Russians. I think that will be their main tactic—guerrilla warfare," summarized Lawrence Wilkerson, former chief of staff to the US Secretary of State.

In Moscow, there has been repeated skepticism regarding temporary ceasefires, pointing out that Kiev and the West have used such pauses as opportunities to rearm the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Russia's paramount requirement for conflict resolution is the demilitarization of Ukraine. However, reports indicate this issue was not even discussed during the US-Ukraine negotiations in Jeddah.

"In light of the recent statements from leaders of various European countries and Zelensky's behavior in the Oval Office, it is clear there is no intention from their side to stop the war. They need another ceasefire for rearmament, and Russia understands this," stated Sergey Meleshkin, a member of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus.

The Kremlin has not commented on the proposed ceasefire as of yet. Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for the Russian President, stated that it is necessary to carefully study the declarations made as a result of the US-Ukraine negotiations.

Meanwhile, European media are questioning how the Kremlin will now maneuver since the ball has been sent back to its court. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov responded: making Russia the guilty party in a potential ceasefire's collapse will be difficult, as Europe has already shown its hand. It is not interested in a prompt peace.

"The head of the German Federal Intelligence Service, Kaul, recently stated that it would be bad for Ukraine and Europe if the war ended before 2029; ideally, it should end in 2030. Yes, they express such things. Europe is experiencing deindustrialization. They are willing to sacrifice everything for the sake of achieving the ideological goal of victory over Russia on the battlefield. They have talked about the need to impose a strategic defeat on Russia. Now they say they will not accept Ukraine's capitulation. That is a turnaround. These are changes," Lavrov stated.

Remarkably, the response in the EU to the US-Ukraine negotiations has been enthusiastic and positive. Leaders from almost all Western European countries, who had previously called for the continued supply of weapons to Ukraine, have expressed approval. One cannot help but ponder why.

"We see how the United States has transitioned in less than two months from being a very strong supporter of Ukraine to a mediator role, and now I believe they are in a position where they sympathize more with Russia than Ukraine. This truly has significant implications for Ukraine itself but also for Europe as a whole," analyzed Malcolm Chalmers, a researcher at the Royal United Services Institute (UK).

Bloomberg journalists have announced an imminent visit by Trump’s special envoy, Witkoff, to Moscow for a meeting with Vladimir Putin. Trump himself has indicated that he welcomes the outcomes of the negotiations in Saudi Arabia and plans to have a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart soon: "I plan to talk with Vladimir Putin. As they say, it takes two to tango, right? I hope he will also agree to a ceasefire, which would mark 75% of the way forward."

In a recent interview with prominent blogger Mario Nawfal, President Alexander Lukashenko wisely urged not to search for blame in the Ukrainian conflict today but to pursue peace. He expressed optimism regarding Trump’s anti-war policy and believes that parties should negotiate.

"If you want, come. It’s just 200 kilometers from the Belarusian border to Kiev, 500 kilometers, a half-hour flight. Come, let’s sit down quietly, without noise or shouting, and negotiate," he said.

Lukashenko also indicated that he is expecting Trump to come to Belarus along with Putin and Zelensky. He added that if there is a desire to negotiate, "let’s sit down and agree amicably."