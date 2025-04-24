U.S. Ambassador and other foreign diplomats lay flowers at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0284ed29-d3b9-4d0e-bb0b-ea1178a5b6b4/conversions/111781d8-ba5d-4bdf-ab06-48d71fdf93a6-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0284ed29-d3b9-4d0e-bb0b-ea1178a5b6b4/conversions/111781d8-ba5d-4bdf-ab06-48d71fdf93a6-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0284ed29-d3b9-4d0e-bb0b-ea1178a5b6b4/conversions/111781d8-ba5d-4bdf-ab06-48d71fdf93a6-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0284ed29-d3b9-4d0e-bb0b-ea1178a5b6b4/conversions/111781d8-ba5d-4bdf-ab06-48d71fdf93a6-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy and the heads of dozens of other foreign diplomatic missions have laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden in Moscow as part of a commemorative ceremony, TASS reported.

The Exemplary Military Band of the Honor Guard participated in the ceremony dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The foreign diplomats paid respects to the fallen soldiers with a minute of silence. Russian deputy foreign ministers also participated in the flower-laying ceremony.