U.S. and Ukraine close to signing expanded rare earth metals agreement

The USA and Ukraine are close to signing an expanded agreement on cooperation in the field of rare-earth metals. This statement was made by Secretary of the U.S.Treasury Scott Bessent.

According to him, the finalized document on economic partnership is now under consideration by the Ukrainian side. It may be signed as early as next week, the minister added.

The head of the U.S. Treasury Department noted that initially the agreement was a 4-page document, but given the pause in the negotiations it was possible to significantly expand it.

Scott Bessent also admitted the possibility of reconnecting Russia to the SWIFT system, but clarified that depending on how the negotiation process on Ukraine will go; the United States may soften or tighten sanctions against Moscow.