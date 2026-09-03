U.S. Commerce Department: July Trade Deficit Hit $88.6 Billion

The Ministry of Commerce of the United States reported that in July the deficit of foreign trade of the country reached $88.6 billion, BELTA transmits.

The growth of the deficit is connected first of all with an increase of the import of computers, components, and semiconductors. The general volume of import increased by $10.8 billion. Simultaneously American export contracted by $6.6 billion. In July the United States exported less oil and gold.

A high trade deficit was preserved in the trade of the United States with Vietnam, Mexico, China, the Republic of Korea, and the European Union. The deficit in trade with Canada, which at present is in a state of a trade conflict with the United States, contracted to $3.2 billion.

President of the United States Donald Trump has repeatedly named a high trade deficit as one of the main reasons for the introduction of large-scale customs duties.