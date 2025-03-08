Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIncidentsIn the worldRegionsCultureHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

U.S. Department of Health Offers All Employees the Option to Resign

U.S. Department of Health Offers All Employees the Option to Resign

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has offered all of its employees the opportunity to voluntarily resign in exchange for a one-time payment of $25,000, as reported by CBS News citing a source familiar with the situation. According to RIA Novosti, the notification was made to employees on Friday.

"On Friday, all staff at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services were informed about the option for voluntary resignation in exchange for a $25,000 payout," the publication states.