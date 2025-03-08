3.58 BYN
U.S. Department of Health Offers All Employees the Option to Resign
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has offered all of its employees the opportunity to voluntarily resign in exchange for a one-time payment of $25,000
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has offered all of its employees the opportunity to voluntarily resign in exchange for a one-time payment of $25,000, as reported by CBS News citing a source familiar with the situation. According to RIA Novosti, the notification was made to employees on Friday.
