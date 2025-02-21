Events are unfolding rapidly, with news from across the ocean pouring in by the hour. Just today, the media revealed the essence of a revised agreement. For Ukraine, there is nothing good about it. The new draft may be even more onerous, CNN reports. The New York Times echoes a similar sentiment: "some conditions seem even harsher than in the previous draft."

Specifically, Kiev must forfeit half of its revenues from natural resources, including minerals, gas, and oil, as well as half of its earnings from ports and other infrastructure. But there’s no turning back. Signing the document is a "matter of time," stated Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the head of Zelensky's office... And the cherry on top of this informational cake: the American leader is confident that the conflict can be resolved within a week, according to White House Press Secretary Caroline Levitt.

In essence, the U.S. firmly intends to compensate for the losses incurred from the Ukrainian conflict. What is being publicly discussed is an interest in acquiring those very rare earth metals. These minerals are expected to serve as the "equivalent" for the funds expended by Washington in support of the Kyiv authorities. Even today, Trump stated, "rare earth metals, oil, and everything we can obtain."

The minerals agreement has been drafted, and as reported by the media, the amount is comparable to the reparations that Germany paid after World War I. It’s worth noting that Zelensky himself sought to entice the new U.S. administration with promises of Ukraine’s natural resources.

Half of Ukraine’s resources are to belong to the U.S. This is the price to pay for the alleged freedom for which people jumped with pots on their heads in Maidan, for the blood shed in a fratricidal war, and for which boys are currently dying after being dragged from the streets into the trenches by the military enlistment officers. This essentially means that Ukraine must first pay the U.S., and only then care for its children, and that burden will last for many, many years ahead.

The Telegraph claims to have obtained a draft preliminary contract - an agreement on resources that the Trump administration handed to Zelensky. It is marked as "privileged and confidential."

"Donald Trump's demand from Ukraine for a 'payment' of $500 billion goes far beyond U.S. control over Ukraine's most vital mineral resources. It encompasses everything - from ports and infrastructure to oil and gas, as well as a broader resource base of the country. The terms of the contract, which arrived in Zelensky's office one week ago, effectively signify the economic colonization of Ukraine by the United States under legal pretenses. This document has sparked horror and panic in Kiev."

According to the agreement, Ukraine is to allocate 50% of all revenues from resource extraction licenses to the U.S. The agreement allows the American side to gain control over a significant portion of Ukraine’s mineral resources. Specifically, this includes oil, gas, and logistical infrastructure.

Additionally, Washington would receive half of Kyiv's regular revenues from mineral extraction and 50% of the value of all new fields for which development permits are issued to "third parties." In other words, the U.S. will be granted a financial stake in Ukraine’s economy.

The "Investment Fund for Reconstruction" would have exclusive authority to issue and manage licenses for resource extraction. Moreover, the U.S. would have the "right of first refusal" to purchase any exported minerals before Ukraine can sell them to other countries. Another crucial point of the document is Ukraine's renunciation of sovereign immunity, meaning that the U.S. can legally confiscate Ukrainian assets if Kiev fails to meet its financial obligations to America. Notably, the agreement classifies Ukraine’s resource transactions as commercial, making them subject to American and international arbitration.

The United States would obtain full powers to scrutinize Ukraine's financial reporting related to the "Reconstruction Fund." Ukraine, as emphasized in the document, must provide monthly financial reports to the United States and appoint an independent auditor. At the same time, the lifespan of the agreement is not specified, meaning U.S. financial interests concerning Ukraine's resources may persist indefinitely.

"President Zelensky himself proposed the idea of granting the U.S. direct involvement in the extraction of rare earth elements and critical minerals in Ukraine during his visit to Trump Tower in September, hoping to facilitate the continued supply of arms. Likely, he did not expect to face terms usually imposed on aggressor states that have lost a war. These are worse than the financial sanctions imposed on Germany and Japan after their defeat in 1945."

Many have already forgotten the peace plan that Ukraine was developing for Trump. Zelensky miscalculated; what was meant to be bait for Trump turned into a trap for Zelensky. He himself brought the resource proposal to Trump even before the elections, likely believing that he would pique the future President's interest in the deposits located, for example, in Donbas.

As Trump stated, Kiev has acknowledged a debt to Washington of $500 billion. Ukraine is obligated to reimburse American taxpayers for these billions that have already been spent on Kiev - not in exchange for further supplies, which Zelensky expected.

Europe, too, wants its share. In fact, Ukrainian resources had already been divided up before the start of the special military operation. And Trump is far from the first to see profit in the critical resources of the region. Back in July 2021, the EU and Ukraine signed a strategic partnership agreement regarding raw materials, assessing their ultimate benefit even then.

Robert Magha, founder of the Igarape Institute:

"We assessed back in 2021 that Ukraine had resources worth about $26 trillion. The major problem is not only that they are not fully developed, but also that around 20-30% of them are under Russian control on occupied territories. And while Ukraine has a wealth of many sought-after minerals for electric vehicles and defense systems, many of them remain undeveloped or only partially developed. This was an agenda before the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, but plans have been effectively stalled since then."

About 70% of all reserves of the former Ukrainian SSR are concentrated in Donbas and in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. The operating enterprises, which could be pillars of the economy, have been put up for sale. A significant portion of Ukrainian capacities and resources (for instance, agricultural lands) already de facto belong to American mega-corporations.

Last May, Ukrainian leadership signed an asset management agreement. Thus, from the very first Maidan, when cries echoed for a European path for Ukraine, it turned out that this path is essentially one of being a raw material appendage.

And now, Europe, which discusses sending 30,000 peacekeepers to Ukraine, is not defending Ukraine but rather its commercial interests. In exchange for its "services," it will demand a stake in Ukrainian assets, as insider telegram channels in Ukraine report: "In the end, Ukrainians will receive nothing but devastation, debts, cemeteries, and hundreds of thousands of disabled. They fought well for Western interests. Zelensky’s strategy has sunk Ukraine and its people to the bottom, where there is no future for the nation."

The EU's plan is to retain control over what has already been gained under Zelensky's signature. Here lies a genuine conflict of interests: on one side, Trump and the U.S. (who wish to compensate for their losses), and on the other, the UK. Trump has already declared Zelensky's approval rating is 4%. This is a direct sentence from the American president, indicating that Zelensky has no right to represent the Ukrainian people.

Nikita Belenchenko, director of the Center for International Studies at the Faculty of International Relations of BSU:

"Everyone understands that Ukraine is not limitless. If natural resources are estimated at $26-27 trillion, under current conditions, it could be much less because a substantial portion of the territories is controlled by the RF and has been incorporated into the RF. Moreover, natural resources must somehow be developed. This also requires financial resources that can be spent. Hence, there exists a conflict of interest between the U.S., the EU, the UK, and Ukraine, which wants to continue military operations."