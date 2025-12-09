U.S. Gives Zelensky Several Days to Decide on Peace Plan

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f0f77842-e514-426f-bbd4-688de30352ef/conversions/065ef1a9-133a-4108-bb0c-45026260e05f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f0f77842-e514-426f-bbd4-688de30352ef/conversions/065ef1a9-133a-4108-bb0c-45026260e05f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f0f77842-e514-426f-bbd4-688de30352ef/conversions/065ef1a9-133a-4108-bb0c-45026260e05f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f0f77842-e514-426f-bbd4-688de30352ef/conversions/065ef1a9-133a-4108-bb0c-45026260e05f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The countdown has begun. The U.S. has given Zelenskyy several days to make a decision on the American "peace plan."

According to the Financial Times, Washington is demanding a swift response from Kiev to the Trump administration's initiative, with the goal of reaching a ceasefire agreement by Christmas on December 25.

According to unnamed sources, the agreement requires Ukraine to acknowledge territorial losses in exchange for unspecified U.S. security guarantees.