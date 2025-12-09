3.77 BYN
2.89 BYN
3.37 BYN
U.S. Gives Zelensky Several Days to Decide on Peace Plan
The countdown has begun. The U.S. has given Zelenskyy several days to make a decision on the American "peace plan."
According to the Financial Times, Washington is demanding a swift response from Kiev to the Trump administration's initiative, with the goal of reaching a ceasefire agreement by Christmas on December 25.
According to unnamed sources, the agreement requires Ukraine to acknowledge territorial losses in exchange for unspecified U.S. security guarantees.
Zelensky reportedly told his European patrons that during a two-hour phone call on December 6, Witkoff and Kushner pressured him to make a decision quickly. One of the officials also told the newspaper that Ukraine is stuck between territorial demands it cannot accept and U.S. demands it cannot reject.