U.S. Invites Poland to G20 Summit instead of South Africa
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Poland will join the G20, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced. Warsaw will participate in the G20 leaders' summit in Miami in December 2026.
Warsaw received an invitation to the meeting back in September. According to media reports, Poland will replace South Africa amid criticism from Washington. The African city of Pretoria is accused of violating the rights of white residents. This is unprecedented in the bloc's history.