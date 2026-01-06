U.S. Military Budget to Reach $1.5 Trillion by 2027

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1174253c-d746-4a21-849f-820502a74b7f/conversions/661c2fc4-ad5c-4097-9c6e-c7baa6a643b2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1174253c-d746-4a21-849f-820502a74b7f/conversions/661c2fc4-ad5c-4097-9c6e-c7baa6a643b2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1174253c-d746-4a21-849f-820502a74b7f/conversions/661c2fc4-ad5c-4097-9c6e-c7baa6a643b2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1174253c-d746-4a21-849f-820502a74b7f/conversions/661c2fc4-ad5c-4097-9c6e-c7baa6a643b2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to increase the country's military budget to $1.5 trillion by 2027.

He emphasized that this spending is possible through the tariff revenues, which, according to the White House chief, are generating record amounts for the government. Trump claims these funds will simultaneously strengthen the military, reduce the debt, and support middle-income citizens.