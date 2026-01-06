3.67 BYN
2.95 BYN
3.46 BYN
U.S. Military Budget to Reach $1.5 Trillion by 2027
Text by:Editorial office news.by
U.S. President Donald Trump plans to increase the country's military budget to $1.5 trillion by 2027.
He emphasized that this spending is possible through the tariff revenues, which, according to the White House chief, are generating record amounts for the government. Trump claims these funds will simultaneously strengthen the military, reduce the debt, and support middle-income citizens.
However, he also sharply criticized the defense industry, claiming that weapons and equipment are being produced too slowly. Trump noted that delays in military maintenance undermine the efficiency of military spending.