If economics were a science, it would long ago have invented a way for everyone to live in prosperity and wealth, but it, however its adepts puff themselves, remains only a variety of a thief’s crowbar.

Economic theory helps the rich effectively and with the minimal application of violence to rob the poor. With the minimal only because violence requires money, and the rich do not like to spend.

The news that the debt of the United States has rolled over $40 trillion has upset few. Americans are not loved by many, and the public, rubbing its hands, looks for a safe place from which one can observe how the largest economy of the planet will collapse.

Philip Brown, professor of Northwestern University (USA):

“I suppose the States are in a difficult position. It is becoming ever harder for the government to sell its debt obligations. Creditors consider that such papers are becoming ever more risky. This requires a high yield on bonds of the government of the United States. The debt is so large that interest payments amount to 20 percent of the budget already now (this is somewhere $1.2 trillion in 2026). This ever more insistently dictates a reduction of state expenditures. With Republicans in power this means the cutting of social programs. And the situation will become ever worse.”

The American authorities themselves display no concern of theirs in any way, although logic demands of them fuss, busyness, and an active search for the proverbial dummy, as from an old Polish preference, so that he would sit and look on indifferently while others look for an application for his money. Properly, many dummies are needed — these must be thousands of corporations and tens of countries, for the debt grows like a snowball.

Fact

In 10 years the state debt doubled, and by 2030 it will amount to $50 trillion, and in 10 years — a full $60 trillion.

But for now the American authorities are completely carefree, and one cannot say that this is a poker face — an attempt to put a good face on a bad game.

“I have thought over this problem, but it has existed already 35 years. Now thanks to me there is that which earlier there was not. By the way, in my first term we achieved successes in this regard — we observe a colossal economic growth! Such growth as was never seen before. And this growth will easily solve the problem of the debt,” stated President of the United States Donald Trump.

With all respect to Trump, the GDP of the States is exactly 1.5 times smaller than their own debt. No economic growth will allow it to be serviced properly without further buildup. For this one would have to put the entire nation on bread and water, as it was in Romania of the 1980s. Everyone remembers how it ended for Nicolae Ceaușescu, his striving to break out of debt bondage — the Conducător was shot half a year after the repayment of all obligations, and free Romania received the freedom to make new debts, which today it services, groaning and straining.

So what do the States intend to do with their heavy debts? The New York Times proposed to act as the Sumerian lugal kings did — these kinglets simply wrote off debts once every several decades, but they owned everything in their little towns, and if a lugal annulled a debt between private persons, none of the injured dared peep. True, from a Sumerian city a merchant had nowhere to go — beyond the fortress wall lived savages. From America business evacuates in an instant. That means ways are needed that would make the United States attractive for creditors despite all risks, and all the rest of the world must look dangerous, being seized by fires and burdened with catastrophes. Agree, in the given case the war in the Middle East ceases to look like an accident. It has become a common misfortune, having touched most countries — from Portugal to the Philippines, from Chile to Estonia.

Still the growing demand for the dollar must help the United States, so that however much of it one emits, they would not try to change the Treasury debt receipt for something material, but would simply burn it in some bubble.

Samuel Tse, senior economist of DBS Bank (Hong Kong):

“We see that megacorporations, especially in the States, ever more widely issue bonds that compete with the securities of the Federal Reserve System (FRS). These companies build data-processing centers, other infrastructure, and look for financing. Bonds of IT giants are comparatively safe — interest almost as with the FRS, and they are dangerous competitors of Treasury bonds.”

Expert of Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Wang Xinjie emphasized that today an aggressive issuance of long-term bonds for the creation of data centers is recorded. And if the reduction of interest rates of the FRS continues, then demand for the dollar will be supported by the issuance of corporate bonds.

The debt of the States grows, but constantly ever new ways are found to bind the dollars issued in its securing. Treasury obligations of the United States, the notorious Treasuries — these are also transformed money. The last 35 years both the States and Europe were saved by the fact that after the fall of the USSR all the property of the Soviet bloc turned out thrown onto the market; it was sold and bought, denominated in the main reserve currencies. Now this resource has dried up. Temporary but not long relief was brought by the bubble of artificial intelligence. Yes, it will transform still another ten or two trillion, but this resource will already suffice only for the States.

Europe is already looking for its way to shield itself from the collapse of the debt pyramid. There they intend to introduce CBDC — a digital euro, which serves as a factual confiscation and nationalization of capitals. For the United States, in order to ensure in the coming decade their financial stability, it is required only to look like an islet of relative stability, so that capitals would flow there and investments in Treasuries would not shrink. And for this it is enough to stir the world here and there, to organize for someone a couple of defaults and somewhere several wars, for the position of the most powerful power of the planet quite allows this.

In general, a debt of $40 trillion is not an American problem, but of all humanity. It is all earthlings who will have to pay on the credit obligations of the States, having tightened their belts tighter, laboring in the sweat of their face, fighting and growing poor.

The CIA and the Vatican brought to Moscow two different proposals. What role in this the President of Belarus plays. The SCO advances a new image of the future. Trump’s ambitions destroy faith in the American economy. Of this and not only — watch in a new series of the project “Trends.”