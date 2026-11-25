Washington is preparing a new strike in the global trade war. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Trump Administration plans to sharply increase import tariffs on goods from China, the European Union, and 14 other countries.

The White House claims that foreign governments are pumping cash into their factories and flooding the global market with cheap products, to the detriment of U.S. manufacturers.

The restrictions will affect most goods except steel, aluminum, and automobiles, which are already subject to separate tariffs. For EU countries, Japan, and South Korea, the rate will be up to 15%, and Washington is preparing the harshest tariff hit against Beijing, with the new tariffs slated to be imposed on top of the existing 10% tariffs.