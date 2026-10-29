U.S. Scientists Discover Possible New Dwarf Planet Beyond Pluto

A group of scientists from the USA working at the Vera Rubin Observatory in Chile has discovered an icy object up to 1.5 thousand km in diameter beyond Pluto. In the opinion of astrophysicists, this object may be a previously unknown dwarf planet of the Solar System, TASS reports.

According to the scientists’ data, the object orbits the Sun at a distance 46 times greater than that of Earth. For comparison, Pluto orbits at a distance 40 times greater than our planet. The object has received the name 2026 ED138, the Reuters agency notes.

The scientists plan to conduct a series of observations in order to confirm the status of the object as a new dwarf planet. In particular, the astrophysicists need to establish the approximate mass of the object. Currently the scientists believe that 2026 ED138 most likely possesses sufficient mass for recognition as a dwarf planet.

If confirmed, 2026 ED138 will become one of the largest known dwarf planets. Currently the International Astronomical Union recognizes the existence of five dwarf planets — Pluto, Ceres, Eris, Haumea and Makemake.